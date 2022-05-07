3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $319,900

STYLE, QUALITY AND CONVENIENCE! Upscale finishes and attention to detail lend an urban sophistication to the interior of this 3-bed, 3-bath Townhouse. Custom upgrades and meticulous care make this 2016 end unit better than new! Spoil yourself with "extras" such as wood flooring, stainless appliances, floor to ceiling shelving in entry, a third closet in the master with built-in shoe storage, tile in all showers and more. Storage in abundance with walk-in closets in all bedrooms, large pantry and walk-in attic storage. The spacious private yard is completely maintained by the HOA. Neighborhood pool. Conveniently located in South College Station near Tower Point Shopping Center, Scott and White Hospital and schools. Roof was replaced in 2021.