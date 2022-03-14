 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $315,300

This updated home offers a great floor plan and a fantastic location close to schools, parks, medical services and retail! Located on a large lot with mature oak trees this home offers a spacious floor plan with three roomy bedrooms, two full baths, a large family room with wood burning fireplace and a raised ceiling that opens up to an updated kitchen with a breakfast area, a second living area with a formal dining/ life space. Tile floors are throughout common areas with the bedrooms having high quality carpet. Nice updates include granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, tile surrounds in both showers and updated fixtures. A large utility room that leads to the garage.

