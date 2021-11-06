3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $315,000

BEAUTIFUL new home on a cul-de-sac in College Station's newest subdivision, Southern Pointe. The home features a gorgeous pergola on the front porch that can serve as a wonderful seating area. The beauty continues into the home with a spacious front room that can be tailored to an office or formal dining room. Beyond the office is a large kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and a huge island. The wonderful open living room has tall ceilings and windows that provide for a tremendous view into the backyard. Enjoy a gorgeous master bedroom with a connecting bathroom that includes a walk-in shower and large bathtub. The two additional bedrooms are spacious with their own closets, and a beautiful shared bathroom. Spend your time outside with a large outdoor seating area and beautifully manicured backyard.