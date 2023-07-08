Better than new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in South College Station!! Featuring raised ceilings, open floor plan, large rooms and closets, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large covered patio, and so much more. Upgrades include gutters, cabinet hardware, fans in all the bedrooms, blinds throughout, and sprinkler system. Come see this elegant home feeding into award winning CSISD schools, don't wait, make your appointments TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal was suspended indefinitely by the Indoor Football League after an incident on July 2 when O’Neal enter…
In the second year of legalized name, image and likeness compensation, Texas A&M athletes more than doubled their revenue on NIL deals.
IOLA — Baseball was the last thing on Easton Evans’ mind six years ago as he lay in a hospital bed, stuck in an intensive care unit for 41 day…
The Bryan Vikings will have a retooled football coaching staff in 2023, the team’s Twitter account shared on Wednesday.
A College Station man was arrested early Monday after allegedly verbally harassing another man and threatening to kill him, according to the C…