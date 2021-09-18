THIS IS THE HOME YOU WANT! *WATERFRONT* property zoned for CSISD! Now you can live on the BEST LOT in the Southern Pointe community - facing the charming pond, and extra space between neighbors due to the walking path located on one side of the home! Better than new, this home is just over 1 year old! Nice flex room in the front makes a great home office, playroom, or dining room. You'll fall in love with the spacious and completely open concept kitchen/living area with a cast stone corner fireplace! The generously sized primary bedroom also looks over the pond and features a luxurious en suite bathroom with dual vanities and large tiled shower. An office nook in the secondary bedroom hall is a convenient workspace, homework station, or crafting area. Two secondary bedrooms share a nice hall bath with tile flooring and tile-surround tub. Durable vinyl plank flooring throughout - great for kids or pets! Enjoy your private view of the lake from your large 10' x 12' covered porch with privacy screen on the side. Nice wrought iron fence. What a lovely spot to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning, or to entertain friends in the evening. This home is eligible for $0-down USDA Financing! Southern Pointe enjoys high-speed fiber internet through CEO Technologies. Waterfront properties like these do not come on the market very often! THIS IS YOUR CHANCE! Call now for your showing! 979-324-1138
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $315,000
