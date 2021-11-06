BEAUTIFUL new home on a cul-de-sac in College Station’s newest subdivision, Southern Pointe. The home features a gorgeous pergola on the front porch that can serve as a wonderful seating area. The beauty continues into the home with a spacious front room that can be tailored to an office or formal dining room. Beyond the office is a large kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and a huge island. The wonderful open living room has tall ceilings and windows that provide for a tremendous view into the backyard. Enjoy a gorgeous master bedroom with a connecting bathroom that includes a walk-in shower and large bathtub. The two additional bedrooms are spacious with their own closets, and a beautiful shared bathroom. Spend your time outside with a large outdoor seating area and beautifully manicured backyard.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
United Airlines will drop its service at Easterwood Airport in College Station in 2022, Texas A&M University System officials announced We…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the November 2021 election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Good Bull BBQ announced Monday that the barbecue restaurant is shutting its doors for good.
College Station police have identified the man arrested late Sunday after a standoff at a College Station apartment complex that left one pers…
The District 13-2A Division II district executive committee ruled last week that league-leading Burton had to forfeit seven victories because …
Artists are not eligible for induction to the Rock Hall of Fame until 25 years after release of their first recording. Lively debates break out every year over omissions. See who got the honor for this year.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the man who was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident on F.M. 1179 in eastern…
A capacity crowd gathered in the Caldwell school district’s board room Wednesday night with six people addressing the school board and adminis…
An Oklahoma City man was sentenced to eight years in prison this week by a Brazos County jury that found him guilty of sexual assault and assa…