3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $315,000

Fantastic location in great, growing development of Southern Pointe in South College Station. This immaculate 3 BR 2 bath home has been extremely well maintained, STILL FEELS NEW! Enjoy great natural lighting with a crisp and cool color scheme throughout the home and beautiful wood laminate flooring in the common areas. This lovely home's focal point is the warm and welcoming open Living Room and Kitchen, with ample casual seating at the eat-at bar/ island; Kitchen features a beautiful space to create and enjoy your culinary treats with its great gas range, gorgeous, granite countertops, warm cabinetry, and an adjacent formal dining room. All bedrooms offer comfy carpeting, and the spacious master suite will be a true haven to retire to, with huge closet space and a gorgeous master bath that has it all! Ready for outdoor fun and relaxation? You'll have the perfect place on your partially covered, extended patio with stringlights, firepit, nice yard, and NO BACK-FENCE NEIGHBORS! Back yard is adjacent to one of the lovely, manicured community green spaces and walking trails that lead to one of the stocked fishing ponds! When the day is done, no worries about tracking a mess through the house...the attched two-car garage leads conveniently into the laundry room, located adjacent to the kitchen. Welcome home to this move-in ready property!