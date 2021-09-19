The Cypress floor plan offers 1,859 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home and is designed with you in mind. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming Family room that flows effortlessly in to the spacious dining room. The kitchen is centrally located and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. Bedroom 1 is generously sized and is complete with a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Kick back and relax on the covered patio while enjoying the thoughtfully designed landscaping. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package that features: Alexa Voice Control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt, Home Hub, Light Switch and Thermostat.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $314,140
