*Location, location, LOCATION!* Don't miss this move-in ready 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in ever-popular South College Station! This charming home features granite countertops, spacious kitchen and living areas, vinyl plank flooring in the main areas and an office nook! Gorgeous windows throughout the home provide ample natural light. The primary suite includes an ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub + a spacious, stand-alone shower and an oversized closet! Walking distance to Spring Creek Elementary and just around the corner from medical, restaurants, and shopping! Minutes from Texas A&M University. This home's ready for YOU...schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $310,000
