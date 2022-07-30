 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $310,000

*Location, location, LOCATION!* Don't miss this move-in ready 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in ever-popular South College Station! This charming home features granite countertops, spacious kitchen and living areas, vinyl plank flooring in the main areas and an office nook! Gorgeous windows throughout the home provide ample natural light. The primary suite includes an ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub + a spacious, stand-alone shower and an oversized closet! Walking distance to Spring Creek Elementary and just around the corner from medical, restaurants, and shopping! Minutes from Texas A&M University. This home's ready for YOU...schedule your private showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert