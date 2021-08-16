3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $310,000

 Skip to main content
This lovely home is a must see! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Glenn Thomas constructed home on a cul-de-sac in Castlegate. Located very near the neighborhood park and tennis courts for your recreational enjoyment. This home boasts of an added 569sqft (approximate) of MULTI-USE SPACE...MIL suite, party room, exercise area, playroom, remote work space...the possibilities are endless. A GREAT home for entertaining family or friends! Original square footage is 1537sqft according to CAD. All flooring is wood, laminate and tile. Roof was replaced in June of 2020 and garage door opener replaced March 2021. Come take a look today!

