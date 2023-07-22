Better than new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in South College Station!! Featuring raised ceilings, open floor plan, large rooms and closets, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large covered patio, and so much more. Upgrades include gutters, cabinet hardware, fans in all the bedrooms, blinds throughout, and sprinkler system. Come see this elegant home feeding into award winning CSISD schools, don't wait, make your appointments TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $310,000
