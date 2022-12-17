3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $309,000

This impeccably maintained townhome in Summit Crossing is one not to miss out on! This beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom has an amazing open floor plan that is very spacious. Some of the finishes include quartz countertops, large island, stainless steel appliances, designer plumbing and light fixtures, wood laminate flooring throughout and so much more. The kitchen even has a coffee bar area with cabinetry above! The large windows offer tons of natural light! The master suite has a barn door, walk-in shower, double vanity, and a walk-in closet with built-ins. There is a covered patio and small yard. The upstairs bedroom has an adorable balcony. This townhome is located in a great location too! Only minutes to TAMU, shopping, and restaurants.