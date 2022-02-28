Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Midtown Reserve from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Emma offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling quartz counters, Espresso cabinetry, island with eating bar, breakfast area, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the master suite with separate tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. The Emma floor plan finds all three bedrooms upstairs. Smart home features include Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Residents of Midtown Reserve will enjoy a resort community feel at a budget friendly price. Future amenities will include a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $307,355
