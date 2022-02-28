3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $307,205

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with bonus room and 2-car garage in Midtown Reserve from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Laurel offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring quartz counters, grey cabinetry, eating bar, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the master suite with tile shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet that connects to the laundry room. Smart home features include Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Future amenities will include a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for April 2022 Move-in!