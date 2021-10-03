 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $306,000

You are going to LOVE this immaculate, one-owner home conveniently located just a short walk to the new CSISD Spring Creek Elementary with HEB, shopping & restaurants nearby! This home has an inviting, LIGHT-FILLED, open floorplan that is great for entertaining, a FLEX SPACE that can be used in so many ways! Home office, home school classroom, play room, formal dining, exercise space, craft room - whatever you need! Gorgeous kitchen features HUGE eating bar overlooking living/dining area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plentiful cabinet space. The Generously-sized primary bedroom has high ceilings and vinyl plank flooring. Spacious primary bath has a separate shower and soaking tub, 2 sinks as well as a large closet. Built-in desk in the hallway between the 2 secondary bedrooms provides additional office space or kids homework area. Spacious backyard has room to play and a sprinkler system. Bridgewood has great nature trails to explore! Be sure to check out the 3D virtual tour! Call to schedule tour personal tour today!

