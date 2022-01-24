Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with study in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $305,830
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …
The Bryan school district hired Pearland’s Ricky Tullos as Bryan head football coach and athletics coordinator Monday night at its school boar…
A Bryan couple was arrested on felony drug charges after a search of their Coulter Drive home last week.
The Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases, health department officials announced Friday.
The Brazos County Health District ended its nearly two-year run of reporting daily COVID-19 data with a record high number of new cases on Friday.
Eric Dickerson has finally admitted to what many have believed over the years: Texas A&M boosters indirectly paid for a gold Pontiac Trans…
Two Texas men were in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of selling methamphetamine following separate arrests.
Brazos County Health District, overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, will stop reporting local virus numbers
The Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases; health department officials announced the change d…
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 359 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
Two people died in a house fire near Navasota early Friday.