The Laurel is a 1,708 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home designed with you in mind. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming family room that flows effortlessly in to the locations of the bedrooms in the house. The kitchen is centrally located with the spacious dining room off to the side and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. Bedroom 1 is generously sized and is complete with a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. There is a Game room that is centrally located between two of the bedrooms for game night with the entire family. Kick back and relax on the covered patio while enjoying the thoughtfully designed landscaping. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package that features: Alexa Voice Control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt, Home Hub, Light Switch and Thermostat.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $302,260
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A College Station High School student was arrested Tuesday after making a terroristic threat, authorities said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County reached an all-time high on Monday as health officials reported 367 new cases and one vir…
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to climb to record highs on Wednesday as health officials reported 391 new case…
Driving down Texas Avenue, it is easy to miss the College Station Cemetery. Quiet, well-manicured and sprinkled with shade trees, the cemetery…
Brazos County health officials reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths among county residents on Friday.
A former Brenham High School coach was sentenced this month to 10 years in prison for having a relationship with a student.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County surpassed 2,000 for the first time on Tuesday as health officials reported 230 new cases …
- Updated
The FBI says a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County dropped slightly on Thursday after four days of record highs.