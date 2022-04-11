3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $300,000

OPEN HOUSE! Sunday, April 10, 1 pm - 4 pm! Hurry out to see this lovely Blake Cathey Edelweiss Gartens home located on a private corner lot! Simply gorgeous interior finishes! The spacious living room features a tray ceiling and large stone fireplace. Beautiful tile flooring. Exceptional trim andGorgeous knotty alder cabinets provide ample storage in the kitchen. Desirable split bedroom floor plan. Primary bedroom features an ensuite bath with two sinks, separate tub and shower and very spacious walk-in closet! Useful hall desk with extra shelves. Outside, a sizable covered patio provides a great space to relax or entertain! Rear entry garage. Neighbors on only one side, and no neighbors directly behind the home! Zoned for sought after College Station High School! Great location with easy access to local parks, HEB TowerPoint, and Wellborn Road! Less than five miles to Texas A&M campus! Call to schedule your private tour now!