3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,570,000

This 2018 glass-wrapped modern home off Hopes Creek Road in College Station captures 270 degrees of breathtaking views. It is nestled on its own 78 acres.(More acreage is available#21010193) A beautiful professionally landscaped concrete drive welcomes you home where you can slide open the large glass doors and experience the resort vibes this property has to offer. This dramatic one story smart house has 5,851 sq.ft. of heated living, a luxurious and sleek kitchen with almost two of everything, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms on a split-wing plan and three car attached and four car detached garages. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the quiet morning room, stretch out in the cozy media room or enjoy the 2 flex rooms in a way you want to live. Invite the outdoors in and enjoy nature as it was intended. This work of art is perfect for entertaining and offers several expansive verandas providing, days filled with lounging, skeet shooting, fishing, diving snd swimming in the heated pool, a private hot tub, sauna and a sleek outdoor kitchen. This property has much more to offer, come and savor every view of this modern masterpiece.