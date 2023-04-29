Remarkable rare rental in the gated Stonewater community of Pebble Creek. You'll love the open concept layout, featuring a spacious family room, large dining area, and a gourmet kitchen with Kitchen Aid stainless appliances, custom cabinets, and granite counters. The family room also includes a beautiful fireplace with built-ins on either side, while the formal dining room is spacious and includes a built-in china cabinet/buffet. The private master suite includes dual sinks, a large walk-in tiled shower, a separate tub, and two huge closets with great built-ins. The backyard is a great size, fenced in and a great covered patio with automatic screens that can be lowered to convert the space into a screened patio.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,250
