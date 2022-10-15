3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,200

Beautiful brand new Avonley Home in Mission Ranch, ready for occupancy Mid-October. Single family 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open concept split floorplan, island kitchen with white cabinets and black leathered granite with herringbone backsplash, stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher, and microwave, and living space with a dining area adjoining. Fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the living room. Master suite provides double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower, huge walk in closet, and adjoins utility room. Two guest bedrooms share a hall bathroom. Vinyl plank flooring throughout social areas, tile in the bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. Community amenities include lakeside fishing with dock, pickle ball courts, playground, swimming pool, and upcoming amenity center that is currently under construction. Elementary school is situated within the neighborhood and there are miles of walking trails. This neighborhood is designed for single family residency and not intended for unrelated student living. Occupancy restrictions outlined in the neighborhood covenants will be strictly adhered to.