3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $299,999

Upgraded family home in South College Station! You'll love how the open concept living flows from the kitchen to the dining room to the living room. Updated kitchen and a large Island with seating flanked by large windows that flood ample natural light onto the space. Cozy living room with custom shiplap and an electric fireplace. Upgraded hard surface flooring throughout entire house! Large & luxurious master bedroom with seating area and a large updated en-suite bathroom, with garden tub & separate shower, and walk in closet. The back patio was upgraded & extended for more outdoor living space, beautiful pergola & hot tub! Two car garage, separate laundry room, & irrigation round this home out. Only minutes to Spring Creek Elementary, Pecan Trail Intermediate and CSHS.