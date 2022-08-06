Upgraded family home in South College Station! You'll love how the open concept living flows from the kitchen to the dining room to the living room. Updated kitchen and a large Island with seating flanked by large windows that flood ample natural light onto the space. Cozy living room with custom shiplap and an electric fireplace. Upgraded hard surface flooring throughout entire house! Large & luxurious master bedroom with seating area and a large updated en-suite bathroom, with garden tub & separate shower, and walk in closet. The back patio was upgraded & extended for more outdoor living space, beautiful pergola & hot tub! Two car garage, separate laundry room, & irrigation round this home out. Only minutes to Spring Creek Elementary, Pecan Trail Intermediate and CSHS.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $299,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan-College Station residents have been pleading and campaigning for almost a decade for Waffle House to bring a location to Aggieland, but …
Two Bryan men were arrested Tuesday after being involved in a nonfatal shooting July 20, according to police.
A Bryan man and woman were arrested Monday afternoon on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Texas 21, according…
Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store,…
Long before he was an NBA champion, Alex Caruso grew up three houses down from the basketball court at Castlegate Park. He often ventured to p…
A College Station man was sentenced to 28 years in prison last Thursday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting his…
Texas A&M football opens fall camp this week with typical concerns.
The shrinking Texas cattle herd is likely to translate into higher calf and beef prices years beyond a break in the 2022 drought, according to…
A College Station man was arrested in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Holik Drive in College Station that sent…
A judge in Russia has sentenced American basketball player Brittney Griner on drug charges to nine years in prison.