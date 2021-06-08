 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $299,900

Instantly Appealing! An open, spacious, brick beauty -- designed to delight. Convenient to many hot spots in South College Station, this quality home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, spotted with shade trees. Illuminating with natural lighting as you enter the gracious living and dining area suited for entertaining. The lovely kitchen equipped with granite counters, warm cabinetry, tile backsplash and eating bar. Additional features you don't want to overlook... extensive crown molding, half bath for guests, gorgeous flooring, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings and more. The master suite is a perfect retreat with dual sink vanity, jetted tub, and separate shower. Big and bountiful guest bedrooms!, with connecting Hollywood bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the elevated wood deck while playing your favorite tunes from the patio speakers. A well-maintained home with solid value. Come early, you will fall in love! New Roof to be installed soon! View More

