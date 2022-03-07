OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY, MARCH 6 - 1 pm to 4 pm! Style, space, and location - this one has it all! Delightful updates throughout this South College Station brick home! Welcoming entry with updated Craftsman-style door. Spacious living room space with semi-open kitchen between the breakfast area and dining room (which is currently serves as an at-home workspace). Dual-sided gas fireplace adds ambiance to both the living room and the dining room. Large primary bedroom with ensuite bath and closet. Generously sized secondary bedrooms. Lovely luxury vinyl tile flooring in entry, living room and dining room. Wonderful outdoor space to play and entertain! Huge 1/4 acre lot with no backyard neighbors! Back fence has a double door gate, and concrete pad - perfect for parking a boat! HVAC replaced in 2019! Zoned for highly desired CSISD schools Creek View Elementary and for College Station High School! Easy access to restaurants and shopping at Tower Point and easy entry onto Highway 6! Be sure to see this one before it's gone! Please note - this neighborhood is deed restricted and does not allow rental properties. Neighbors cherish this deed restriction and it is strictly enforced.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $299,900
