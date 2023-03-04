Hey there... I saw you staring at my kitchen, so I thought I'd introduce myself. I'm 3858 Still Creek- aren't I cute? I'm only 5 years old and very well taken care of. Inside, my floor plan is split and my kitchen opens to my living room. My master suite is spacious, and the bathroom features an extended vanity, shower, and soaking tub. Outside, my patio is HUGE and ready for your next outdoor gathering. My neighborhood offers a community pool, a fishing pond, and a playground. Tour me today!