3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $299,000

This charming three bedroom two bathroom home features a sprawling floor plan, , two car garage, an oversized yard with beautifully mature trees, and lots of charm!! It is conveniently located less than a 5 minute bike ride to campus and a 5 minute walk to A&M shuttle bus stop! This home truly has it all! You don't want to miss out, schedule a private tour today!

