Great Creek Meadows single story home with loads of updates located close to the pool and pavilion on a culdesac lot! Farmhouse chic updates - this 3 bedroom home features a split bedroom plan, two full baths, bonus/flex room currently used as formal dining and more. Laminate floors in spacious, open concept living area with updated white kitchen cabinets and granite - new gas range and stainless farmhouse sink. Master bedroom is a great size with tons of natural lighting and offers an en suite bath with tub and separate shower, dual vanity sinks and a large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms open to the hall office space with granite desktop and cabinets as well as super cute bathroom with floating shelves and tub/shower combination. Two car garage and back yard with fire pit and flagstone pathways plus a brand new fence. College Station ISD schools with easy access to Wellborn Rd!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $299,000
