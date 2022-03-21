The Cedar is a 1,587 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home designed with you in mind. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming family room that flows effortlessly in to the locations of the bedrooms in the house. The kitchen is centrally located with the spacious dining room off to the side and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. Bedroom 1 is generously sized and is complete with a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Kick back and relax on the covered patio while enjoying the thoughtfully designed landscaping. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package that features: Alexa Voice Control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt, Home Hub, Light Switch and Thermostat.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $297,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Country music legend Dolly Parton is appreciative of being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she is removing herself from consideration.
Traffic on Texas 6 north of Bryan was stopped early Wednesday after a multi-vehicle accident.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
A New Zealand couple who thought they dug up the world's largest potato had their dreams turn to mash after Guinness said it isn't a potato after all.
One person was killed early Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on Texas 6, just north of OSR in Robertson County.
A 30-year-old Houston man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend and assaulting her.
The man who helped open the H-E-B in Bryan’s Tejas Center has announced his retirement after more than 17 years at the store.
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.
A 35-year-old Huntsville man was in the Brazos County Jail in Bryan on Wednesday after being accused of sexually assaulting a young College St…
Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams had been notably silent after Selection Sunday revealed no room for the Aggies in the NCAA …