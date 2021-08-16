Another beautiful Charles Thomas home in centrally located Carter's Crossing. 3 BD / 2 BA with split bedroom plan, custom ash wood (stained) cabinets, granite in kitchen and baths, wood laminate flooring in living, dining, and hallways, carpet in the bedrooms. Energy efficient with radiant barrier roof decking, R38 insulation in the attic, spray applied cellulose in the walls. Kitchen has stainless appliances, gas range, under cabinet lighting. Master suite with whirlpool tub, separate shower, 2 sinks. Sprinkler system, rain guttering in the front entry, floored and lighted attic storage. 15 SEER AC system, CS Utilities Good Cents Certified! Screened back porch!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After claiming two Olympic gold medals with Team USA in the 800-meter dash and the 4x400 relay, Aggie Athing Mu returned to College Station fr…
Many read the letter to the editor printed in The Eagle July 29 titled “Please get vaccinated,” written by my friend and colleague Dr. Mark Brauer.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive will be rolling through the Brazos Valley again with stops scheduled in Hearne, Navasota and Hempstead.
Two more Brazos County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, health officials reported Tuesday.
Bryan, College Station school districts will keep masks optional, continue using Schoology and COVID dashboards
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Brazos County, both Bryan and College Station school districts plan to keep masks optional for students …
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
With his Texas A&M biology bachelor’s degree in hand, Dr. Joe Hendrix Knowles excitedly waved and saluted to his family and university off…
Brazos County health officials reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
An 80-year-old Montgomery man died after a party boat capsized Saturday night at Lake Conroe, according to ABC13 in Houston.
Brazos County health officials reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday as the region’s virus-related hospitalizatio…