3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $295,000

Another beautiful Charles Thomas home in centrally located Carter's Crossing. 3 BD / 2 BA with split bedroom plan, custom ash wood (stained) cabinets, granite in kitchen and baths, wood laminate flooring in living, dining, and hallways, carpet in the bedrooms. Energy efficient with radiant barrier roof decking, R38 insulation in the attic, spray applied cellulose in the walls. Kitchen has stainless appliances, gas range, under cabinet lighting. Master suite with whirlpool tub, separate shower, 2 sinks. Sprinkler system, rain guttering in the front entry, floored and lighted attic storage. 15 SEER AC system, CS Utilities Good Cents Certified! Screened back porch!

