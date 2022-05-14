 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $295,000

Set your eyes on this stunning townhome in desired Summit Crossing neighborhood. This open concept, 3 bed, 3 bath townhome features a split bedroom floorplan. Step into your kitchen featuring stainless appliances, stunning gray tone custom cabinets, granite countertops, and a tumbled silver travertine backsplash. The laundry room connects to the rear entry 2 car garage. The spacious master suite boasts TWO good size walk-in closets, dual sinks, and walk-in shower with seat. Every bedroom in the house has a dedicated bath and a walk-in closet! Enjoy low outdoor maintenance with your small patio off the kitchen. HOA covers front and back yard maintenance and use of the community pool!

