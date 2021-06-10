3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $294,763

The Redwood floor plan offers 1,969 sq. ft. 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, single-story home and is designed with you in mind. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming Family room that flows effortlessly into the spacious dining room. The kitchen is centrally located and features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a decorative tile backsplash. Enjoy the expansive owners suite complete with a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Kick back and relax on the covered patio while enjoying the thoughtfully designed landscaping. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation) View More