The Emma is a stunning new home offering 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two story home features a large gathering room and dining that opens to the beautiful kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar and a perfect sized pantry. Upstairs you will find the large main bedroom, offers a large walk in shower and spacious walk in closet. The second and third bedroom and additional full bathroom are also located on the second story. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Doorbell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $291,660
