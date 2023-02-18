Location, Location, Location! This 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath townhome is located in the GATED Heritage Townhomes community. Built in 2016 this 1,796 sqft townhome on a corner lot offers plenty of room for all walks of life with minimal maintenance. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, and lots of cabinet space! The primary bedroom downstairs has a walk in shower and closet while the two bedrooms upstairs have en suite bathrooms as well with lots of counter space. The small covered patio in the back offers great privacy with greenbelt views from the back along with no neighbors to the left due to sitting on a corner lot! Centrally located to many shopping, eating, entertainment areas this unit has great access to HWY 6, HWY 30, and Texas A&M University. This property will truly meet any need so don't miss out and schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $290,000
