The Birch is a 1,430 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home designed with you in mind. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming family room that flows effortlessly in to the spacious dining area. The kitchen is centrally located and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. Bedroom 1 is generously sized and is complete with a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Kick back and relax on the covered patio while enjoying the thoughtfully designed landscaping. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package that features: Alexa Voice Control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt, Home Hub, Light Switch and Thermostat.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $286,980
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 40-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of selling drugs.
Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have moved their morning radio show from Bryan-College Station to San Antonio, but the two said they con…
Team of the Year: Franklin Lions
Twelve-year-old Oscar Reyez tried playing soccer and baseball, and his parents were discussing whether he should try basketball or gymnastics …
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Brazos County resident, according to figures posted by the Brazos County Health District.
- +4
-
Brandon Hurtado said he had a joke to share before leading a workshop on how to grow business through social media at the seventh annual Texas…
As a student volunteer for the Big Event in 2018, Meg Camele said she was blown away by how many students wanted to wake up at 7 a.m. or earli…
A College Station man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit through Bryan-College Station over the weekend.
Health officials reported another COVID-19-related death on Friday, according to figures posted by the Brazos County Health District.