Beautiful, freshly painted, 3/2 home in highly desired South College Station. Situated on a quiet cul de sac, this home features a large, open kitchen w tons of counter space, eating bar and granite countertops throughout. The refrigerator is included in the sale of this home! Extra room at the front of the house would be perfect for a study, formal dining room or bonus living space. A granite topped study desk in the hallway provides a great homework area. The back yard is huge - large enough for garden space w plenty of running room, too! Convenient to everything, you will not want to miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $285,000
