3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $285,000

Welcome home to one of the most coveted locations in south College Station! This single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the Bridgewood Subdivision. Built in 2017, this one owner home has been well maintained and features an open concept floor plan. With raised ceilings and large windows, rays of light filter through making this home bright and enjoyable. The kitchen has granite counters with a large eat-in island, tile backsplash, gas range, walk-in pantry, beautiful dark stained cabinets and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The living room offers a corner fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining. Carpet is found in the spacious master bedroom with tile flooring in the master bathroom along with a separate tub and shower with tile surround. All bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Family events in this spacious backyard will be more private being that there are no back neighbors. Bridgewood has a picnic and playground, a pond with fountain and extensive sidewalks for family outings. Spring Creek Elementary is a 3 minute walk with other schools, shopping, community events, hospitals and restaurants all being nearby. Call today!