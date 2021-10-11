Welcome home to one of the most coveted locations in south College Station! This single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the Bridgewood Subdivision. Built in 2017, this one owner home has been well maintained and features an open concept floor plan. With raised ceilings and large windows, rays of light filter through making this home bright and enjoyable. The kitchen has granite counters with a large eat-in island, tile backsplash, gas range, walk-in pantry, beautiful dark stained cabinets and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The living room offers a corner fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining. Carpet is found in the spacious master bedroom with tile flooring in the master bathroom along with a separate tub and shower with tile surround. All bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Family events in this spacious backyard will be more private being that there are no back neighbors. Bridgewood has a picnic and playground, a pond with fountain and extensive sidewalks for family outings. Spring Creek Elementary is a 3 minute walk with other schools, shopping, community events, hospitals and restaurants all being nearby. Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $285,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
A Grimes County 3-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday was found alive Saturday.
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
Brazos County health officials reported 11 new virus-related deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they were doing.
A 19-year-old from Houston was arrested on felony charges after authorities reported finding drugs in his vehicle following a minor accident i…
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The …
OFFENSE: A
Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players discuss the Aggies' upset win over Alabama.
The concert industry has returned to a sense of normalcy, with the Austin City Limits Festival last weekend as a prime example.