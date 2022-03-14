3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $285,000

Texas A&M bus route house that was remodeled in 2019. Updates include in 2019 include, new roof, windows, HVAC (heating and air conditioning), kitchen sink, dishwasher, stove, microwave, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, lighting, ceiling fans, oil rub bronze hardware in kitchen, bathrooms, door knobs and hinges, pulls and knobs, vinyl plank flooring, carpet in bedrooms, custom built out walk in closets, new toilets, new paint on outside, inside, trim and cabinets. Come see this house to believe it. Most of the house looks new. Fireplace gas piping is new and ready to be used. Two car garage with garage door opener. This is the only house available within 100 yards of a Texas A&M bus route under $300,000. All offers due by Thursday the 17th of March at 11:00 AM.