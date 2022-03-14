Texas A&M bus route house that was remodeled in 2019. Updates include in 2019 include, new roof, windows, HVAC (heating and air conditioning), kitchen sink, dishwasher, stove, microwave, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, lighting, ceiling fans, oil rub bronze hardware in kitchen, bathrooms, door knobs and hinges, pulls and knobs, vinyl plank flooring, carpet in bedrooms, custom built out walk in closets, new toilets, new paint on outside, inside, trim and cabinets. Come see this house to believe it. Most of the house looks new. Fireplace gas piping is new and ready to be used. Two car garage with garage door opener. This is the only house available within 100 yards of a Texas A&M bus route under $300,000. All offers due by Thursday the 17th of March at 11:00 AM.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Brazos County jury sentenced a man to 12 years in prison this week for attacking his wife at their home in 2017.
A Bryan man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a fatal driving while intoxicated crash in 2019.
Law enforcement officers shot and killed a gunman Thursday afternoon in South Brazos County.
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will play host to Alcorn State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament after the Aggi…
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp has directed university system members to cut ties with Russian entities in light of the sanctions put in …
The man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in 2017 along Interstate 45 in Freestone County testified in court on T…
Tom Turbiville is walking away from the microphone after broadcasting Texas A&M women’s basketball games for two decades.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being arrested over the weekend on a driving while intoxicated charge for the third time.
Whether it be working on land or baking in the kitchen, agriculture is about bringing people together for North Zulch High School senior Taeler Abke.
Downtown Bryan is expanding to have its first multi-use development in nearly 100 years, according to Bryan-College Station Modern CEO Chris L…