3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $285,000

Centrally located 5 Acres with endless possibilities! Country living located just a quick trip to the new College Station Midtown and the College Station Medical Corridor as well as Hwy 30 and the exciting growth in East Bryan. Build your dream home near the center of Aggieland while living on-site in the 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home being sold AS IS. If needed, the current mobile home can be easily moved or you can add a second one easily to the additional mobile home site.

