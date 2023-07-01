Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home filled with character and warmth. This practically brand new home built in 2022 is well-maintained and offers a spacious layout that is perfect for comfortable living. The inviting living room is bathed in natural light that flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, upgraded tile backsplash and provides ample space for cooking and entertaining. Retreat to the cozy bedrooms, which have been thoughtfully designed to maximize functionality and comfort. The primary suite includes a walk in closet, separate tub and shower with wood like tile. This property is conveniently located in Yaupon Trails which is located within a perfect distance from everything in the Bryan College Station area and all Bryan ISD has to offer! Don’t miss the opportunity to make this delightful home on a large lot in College Station your own.