Attention Investors!! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome is in the The Barracks, a popular community just minutes from Texas A&M University. The kitchen features granite countertops and a large eating bar top. Each bedroom is spacious and have their own bathroom ensuite. This building is uniquely located on a small dead-end street in the community and near a community pool. Inside the community of The Barracks are many activities including fitness parks, game parks, pools, dog parks, sand volleyball, basketball, a wakeboard park and the incredible Cove at BearX. Currently leased through July 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $284,470
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dirt will begin to move this summer as Baylor Scott & White’s College Station main hospital campus seeks to expand its services.
The Abrego family raised a family of Aggies, as all six of their children graduated from Texas A&M University. Now that their children are…
The goal of the day for the A&M Consolidated and College Station track and field teams was to stack up solid performances at the Cougar Re…
Pluckers Wing Bar is coming to College Station in 2024.
A Mexican official says two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction Friday in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have b…