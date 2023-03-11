Attention Investors!! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome is in the The Barracks, a popular community just minutes from Texas A&M University. The kitchen features granite countertops and a large eating bar top. Each bedroom is spacious and have their own bathroom ensuite. This building is uniquely located on a small dead-end street in the community and near a community pool. Inside the community of The Barracks are many activities including fitness parks, game parks, pools, dog parks, sand volleyball, basketball, a wakeboard park and the incredible Cove at BearX. Currently leased through July 2023.