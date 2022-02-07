 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $284,460

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $284,460

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $284,460

Designed with you in mind, the Diana is a spacious 1,539 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath single-story home with an open concept layout. This home has an open entrance leading to the large gathering room open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar and a perfect sized pantry. Our homeowners can enjoy the oversized main bedroom and a large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package- see Sales Agent for Details.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert