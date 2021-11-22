The Roosevelt is a single-story, 1605 sq. ft., 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The Bedroom 1 suite is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other features include granite counter tops in the kitchen and Stainless-steel appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $282,665
