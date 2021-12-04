3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $280,000

Come see what the quiet community of Summit Crossing has to offer. Relax knowing the lawn is managed by the HOA keeping the entire neighborhood looking great. Conveniently located with easy access to Harvey/Hwy 30, University and Hwy 6. This unit is an end unit townhome. The floor plan is spacious and welcoming. Custom cabinets with granite countertops. Huge windows in the front allow natural light in. Primary room has large walk in closet and walk in shower. The backyard is fenced and has a covered patio to enjoy the outdoors. The two car garage is attached in the rear.