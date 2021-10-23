 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $279,900

Beautiful townhome in a great location! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome has great amenities! The kitchen boasts shaker style cabinets and countertops with tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting. Master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with large walk in shower. Guest bedrooms have ample space for guests, or can be used as a study. Light fixtures have been updated throughout the unit. Living spaces have vinyl plank flooring, crown molding, and recessed lighting. Located near Post Oak Mall and numerous restaurants! This townhome is a must see and won't last long!

