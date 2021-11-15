3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $279,900

Gorgeous home, in beautiful condition, in great central location. This wonderful property offers a nice floor plan with lots of architectural details, large living room with high ceilings, fireplace with gas logs and lovely crown molding. The updated kitchen is complete with nice appliances, granite counters and lots of cabinetry. Great master with patio access, dual sinks, large tub and separate shower. The property also offers two additional bedrooms and second bathroom. Additional features include upgraded tile throughout, newer commodes, light fixtures, solar screens, storm doors, Hydrowise sprinkler system, extra insulation and upgraded HVAC system with extra returns for maximum comfort. Nice fenced back yard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator convey.