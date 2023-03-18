Location! Location! Location! And have it all within your budget! This energy efficient home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with vinyl plank flooring. in all common/wet areas. Open concept modern kitchen with stainless appliances and gas cooktop. Enjoy your new SMART HOME that comes with Alexa Echo AND Dot, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Get ready for meals with stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinets that feature soft-close drawers, and granite counters. Master is ready for you to unwind - double vanities, granite counters, separate shower, huge walk-in closet. Sit and unwind under the nice cover patio and enjoy the nice yard. There is also a dog park, walking trails, kayaking lake, playscapes, and more all within walking distance! Come see us! I have a feeling this one will not last long!!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $279,900
