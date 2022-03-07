OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY MARCH 6TH 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Step into this 3 bed, 2 bath home nestled in the Southwood Valley neighborhood. The spacious living room boasting built-ins and accent beams flows with Bamboo laminate flooring and opens up to the dining room and renovated kitchen. The kitchen has sprawling granite counter tops, white subway tile backsplash, eating bar, and stainless vent hood. The master boasts soaring ceilings, plenty of closet space, and stunning master shower with sloped floors (for drainage) and a luxury rain head shower head. A good size wood deck will be the perfect spot to BBQ this coming summer, and you’ll find a small storage shed located in the backyard. New roof installed in January of 2022, NO CARPET IN THE HOME, plus other perks! Don’t miss your chance to own this renovated beauty!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $279,900
