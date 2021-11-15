 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $279,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $279,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $279,000

OPEN HOUSE: Saturday November 13th from 1pm-4pm & Sunday November 14th from 1pm-4pm. Quaint Stylecraft home nestled on .6 acres. Backs up to pasture land. This 3/2 with formal dining / study has the feel of country, yet is only a short drive into town. Come walk around and see the potential this property has to offer, and prepare to call it “home”.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert