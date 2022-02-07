Designed with you in mind, the Brooke is a quaint 1,391 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath single-story home with an open concept layout. This home has an open entrance leading to the large gathering room open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar and a perfect sized pantry. Our homeowners can enjoy the oversized main bedroom and a large walk in closet and spa-like bathroom. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package- see Sales Agent for Details.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $278,790
