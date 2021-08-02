 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $278,600

Charming three bedroom and two bathroom home with a large office in a great location with a large backyard and a pool. Huge mature trees throughout the property. Vaulted living room, updated fireplace, and nice flooring throughout! The kitchen features white cabinets with lots of storage! Head into the backyard to find lots of open space and a refreshing pool and patio.

